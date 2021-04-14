Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $37.20 or 0.00059068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $26.09 million and $539,421.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00067010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00267874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.63 or 0.00732975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00024484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,190.99 or 0.98745684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.77 or 0.00871320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,499 coins and its circulating supply is 701,369 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

