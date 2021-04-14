Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Trading Down 5%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF)’s share price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 22,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 149,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VMNGF)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

