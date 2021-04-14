Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Varian Medical Systems worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of VAR opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average of $174.73. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $177.38.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

