Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Sells $4,038,000.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Yakov Faitelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $8,885,195.00.

VRNS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $55.75. 719,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $18,225,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNS. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $71.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.03.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

