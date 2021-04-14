Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Ofer Segev Sells 1,500 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VRNS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. 719,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,258. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $879,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,338,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Berenberg Bank raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FBN Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.03.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

