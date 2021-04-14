VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday.

VACNY remained flat at $$31.05 on Wednesday. 444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,928. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

