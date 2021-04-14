VAULT Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, VAULT has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. VAULT has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $6,816.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $9.99 or 0.00015896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00068518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.00275592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.70 or 0.00748731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,770.58 or 0.99847634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.90 or 0.00846082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,899 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

