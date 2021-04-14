Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the March 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VACQ opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Vector Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VACQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,286,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,055,000.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

