Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of Vedanta worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vedanta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,594,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vedanta by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Vedanta by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vedanta by 720.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 330,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

