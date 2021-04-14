Veles (VLS) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Veles has a market cap of $92,754.02 and $445.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,549.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.03 or 0.03797063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.94 or 0.00428374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $807.08 or 0.01290315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.10 or 0.00532535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00508792 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.48 or 0.00362085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00033906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,446 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,775 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

