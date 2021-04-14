Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 27.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 36.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $491.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

