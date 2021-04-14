Venus (XVS) Price Tops $75.69 on Major Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Venus has a market capitalization of $713.12 million and $153.52 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $75.69 or 0.00120261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,999.73 or 1.00103328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001125 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005146 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,422,099 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

