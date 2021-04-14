Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Up 206.8% in March

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, an increase of 206.8% from the March 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Verano alerts:

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÃV. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.