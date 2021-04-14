Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0405

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $148.40 million and approximately $54.19 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00130703 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,661,171,872 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

