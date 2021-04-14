Verastem, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verastem in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.70 on Monday. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $463.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Verastem by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,751 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Verastem by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

