Verge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $118.93 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Verge has a total market cap of $795.44 million and approximately $118.93 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.31 or 0.00437457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000875 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,444,929,249 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.