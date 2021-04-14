Veritaseum Price Hits $21.21 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for $21.21 or 0.00033399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $45.59 million and approximately $61,551.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00064399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.76 or 0.00681577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00089150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00036820 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

