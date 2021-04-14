Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 371.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,548 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 377,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,127,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

