Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $57.71. 349,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,127,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $238.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

