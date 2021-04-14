Verizon Communications (VZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $238.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.