Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.38

Versarien plc (LON:VRS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.38 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 40.15 ($0.52). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 40.38 ($0.53), with a volume of 547,351 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £76.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Versarien alerts:

In other news, insider Neill Gareth Ricketts sold 1,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £891,000 ($1,164,097.20).

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.