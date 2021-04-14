Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $892,846.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $41.06 million and approximately $892,846.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,303.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,344.65 or 0.03703841 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.44 or 0.00416157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $786.64 or 0.01242663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.91 or 0.00497467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.76 or 0.00462478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.82 or 0.00348834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00032826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,583,097 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

