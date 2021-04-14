Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up to $22.13

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $22.80. Vertex shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

