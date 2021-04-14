Vesper One Day Volume Hits $8.16 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Vesper has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $51.31 or 0.00080810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $135.04 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00067773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.00271186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.14 or 0.00745183 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,277.47 or 0.99659903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.90 or 0.00848757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,631,857 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

