Vesper (VSP) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for about $52.21 or 0.00080877 BTC on major exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $135.74 million and $9.22 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00268963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.07 or 0.00715740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,945.80 or 0.99052052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.93 or 0.00845640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,599,797 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

