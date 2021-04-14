ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after purchasing an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at $81,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

