Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Viasat worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,279,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,376.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

