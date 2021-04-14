VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0306 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $30,421.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00087160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.23 or 0.00623956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00036435 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

