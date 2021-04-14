VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $28,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

