Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,994. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.