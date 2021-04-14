VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 173.2% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CDC opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $63.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

