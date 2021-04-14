Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTXPF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

VTXPF remained flat at $$30.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $33.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

