VideoCoin (VID) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.96 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $87.34 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

