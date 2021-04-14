Vidya Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Vidya has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $2.28 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,247,174 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

