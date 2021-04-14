VIG (VIG) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. VIG has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $5,935.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,507.87 or 0.11920662 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001169 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,887,694 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

