Vikas Bhalla Sells 3,483 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $321,585.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 178,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,747,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $1,788,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

