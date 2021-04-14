VINchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $377,901.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $377,901.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00059515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00018738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00090282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.34 or 0.00633307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00032436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00036890 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

