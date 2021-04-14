Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vine Energy in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vine Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of VEI stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii acquired 4,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

