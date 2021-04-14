Vipstar Coin Market Cap Tops $3.08 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $62.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000549 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001041 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

