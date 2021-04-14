Virgin Investments Ltd Sells 1,484,000 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Virgin Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. 8,993,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,316,424. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPCE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

