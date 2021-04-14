Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Virtu Financial worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 59,969 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 378.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 304,560 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

