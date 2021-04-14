Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.92.

VRTS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $251.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.63.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

