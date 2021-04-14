Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,723,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $251.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.14 and a 200 day moving average of $210.63. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $270.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

