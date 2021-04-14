Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Raised to $298.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $298.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Shares of VRTS traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.60. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,403. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.63. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $270.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 253.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

