Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.81. 167,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,886,959. The stock has a market cap of $434.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.15 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

