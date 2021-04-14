Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 165.2% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VVOS opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.

VVOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

