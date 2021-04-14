VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given Neutral Rating at Bank of America

VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

NYSE VMW traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.40. 8,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,210. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $121.78 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,105 shares of company stock worth $15,668,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 76.9% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

