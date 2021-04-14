Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stake Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.91% of Vocera Communications worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 161,515 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $231,095.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,554 shares of company stock worth $2,645,913 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCRA opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

