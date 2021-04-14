Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Gap Down to $45.74

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.74, but opened at $44.73. Vornado Realty Trust shares last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 6,953 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 157.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

