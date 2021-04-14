Vortex Defi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 31% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $1.18 million and $1.25 million worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00022547 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

